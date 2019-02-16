Home

Evelyn C. Fraccastoro Obituary
Evelyn C Fraccastoro 89, of Wellesley and then Natick, passed away on February 11, 2019. For many years she was a medical secretary at both Harvard Medical School and The Beth Israel Hospital. She was predeceased by a son Edward Hughes DeLorey. She is survived by a son and two daughters. Mark of Brewster MA, Gabrielle and her husband Jeff of Townsend MA, and Jennifer and her husband John of Cumberland RI; and five beloved grandchildren, Sarah, Rachel, Hannah, Christine and Stephanie. Her greatest joy in life came from spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, and helping others. She will be missed dearly.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 16, 2019
