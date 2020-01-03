|
|
Evelyn (Harcourt) DeRusha, of Newton Highlands, December 31, 2019. Age 100, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Evelyn was the wife of the late Paul DeRusha for 48 years. Loving mother of David, John and his wife Bonnie, James and his wife Kelly, Joan Legendre and her husband Leo, and Ed and his wife Patti. Grandmother of Jim, Ken, Katie, Lauren, Tom, Lisa, Rachael, Adam, Emily, Erik, and Alexandra. Great-grandmother of Desmond and Cullen. Sister of the late Tessie, Claire, Audrey, Bunny, and Polly. Evelyn was a nurse in World War II. She was stationed in Africa, Italy, and France caring for wounded soldiers. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed summers on the cape. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Monday, January 6 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Needham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours at the funeral home Sunday, January 5 from 2-5pm. Private interment in St. Marys Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Evelyns memory to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B102, Danvers, MA 01923. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020