|
|
Evelyn E. Wright, 87 of Sudbury passed away on April 24, 2019. Evelyn lived in Sudbury 64 Years . She was married to Lucius Wright. She leaves her children Nancy Wright of CA; John Wright of Princton; and Paul Wright of Sudbury; and her brother Edward of Natick. She also leaves 5 grandchildren Candice of Sudbury, Louis of CA, Kimberly of CA, and Frank of Natick. She is predeceased by Grandson Paul. A calling hour will be held Monday May 6th from 10 to 11 AM at Advantage Funeral and Cremation 318 Union Ave Framingham.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 3, 2019