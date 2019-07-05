Evelyn F. (Powell) Lill, age 88 of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019. Born in Framingham, she was daughter of the late Thomas B. and Cora (Garceau) Powell. Evelyn was the loving wife of Arthur H. Lill, a Framingham Firefighter who died in 1963 Mrs. Lill worked for the Fenwal Electronics in Framingham for many years. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. However, Evelyn was a diehard bingo player. She loved being with friends playing the game. Who are we kidding, she was a fanatic! She was an avid Boston Bruins fan and enjoyed ceramics. Evelyn is survived by her children, Arthur Lill, Gladys Wheeler, Francis Lill and his wife Kathryn, Edward Lill and his wife Norean and Carol Lill; grandchildren, Christopher Lill, Jake Lill, Kristine Wheeler, Kimberly Wheeler, Carrie Lill, Timothy Lill, Benjamin Lill, Joseph Lill and Brian Leao; great grandchildren, Chase Lill, Chloe Lill, Jaxson Cardeti and Lilly Cardeti. She is also survived by her siblings, William Powell and Helen Frost. She was the sister to the late Stephen Powell, Gladys Jordan, Dorothy Weager, Jeanette Evans and Raymond Powell; and her late longtime companion and family friend Robert Nobby Waldron. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a time of visitation on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 9-11AM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham, followed by her funeral home service at 11AM. Burial will follow in Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyns memory can be made to charity of ones choice. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 5, 2019