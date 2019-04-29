Home

Services
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
View Map
Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:30 AM
EVERGREEN CEMETERY
Wilson Street
Marlborough, MA
View Map
Evelyn Golan Obituary
Evelyn (Russell) Golan, 91, of Marlborough, passed away peacefully Friday, April 27, 2019, with her family by her side. Evelyn was born in in Lawrence, MA and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary (Heginbotham) Tucker. She graduated from Lawrence High School in 1945. She leaves two daughters, Gail (Beauregard) Jackson of Hudson and Karen (Beauregard) Searles and her hus- band Duane of Hudson, her grandchildren, Melissa McLaughlin, Daniel Jackson, Karley Searles and Eric Searles, two great granddaughters, a niece and several nephews. Evelyn lived in Lawrence until moving to Marlborough in 1966. She worked for several local companies including Raytheon and re- tired from Digital Equipment in 1987. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Marlborough. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5:00 | 7:00 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Slat- tery Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St., Marlborough, MA 01752. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Evelyns name to the First United Methodist Church, 52 Church St., Marlborough, MA 01752
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 29, 2019
