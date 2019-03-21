Evelyn (Gamble) Hopkins, age 91, a longtime resident of Framingham died Monday, March 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Kenneth A. Hopkins of Framingham for 63 years until his passing in 2014. Born in Springfield MA, she was the daughter of the late James and Laura J. (Tucker) Gamble. After graduating from high school, Evelyn was a Bank Teller for several years and was always comfortable with numbers and details. She was an active member of Plymouth Church, UCC for over 45 years, participating in a variety of activities including the Womens Fellowship and Cornucopia groups, the annual Church Fair, and helping to maintain the flower gardens. As a volunteer with Red Cross for many years, she helped coordinate volunteer coverage for their blood drives in Framingham. In 2002, she received the Red Cross Outstanding Excellence in Community Service Award. She was also a member of the Mayflower Society. Evelyn was a caring woman who cherished her family and friends. She was active in the Girl Scouts while her daughters were growing up, being a Troop Leader for several years. She loved the outdoors, especially spending time tending her vegetable and flower gardens. Evelyn also enjoyed travelling, genealogy, arts & crafts projects, and playing Pinochle. She is loved always and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Lomas and Susan Rotatori and her husband Jeffrey; three grandchildren, Christopher Lomas, Jenna Erazo and her husband Oswaldo and Tony Rotatori; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her memorial service on Monday, March 25, 2019 11AM at Plymouth Church, 87 Edgell Rd., Framingham Centre. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2-5 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St, Framingham. A private burial will take place at Edgell Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the Plymouth Church Scholarship Fund, 87 Edgell Rd., Framingham, MA 01701 or Sudbury Valley Trustees, 18 Wolbach Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776. To leave a message of condolence or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary