Evelyn K. Sutherland passed away peacefully, in her sleep on June 29th, 2020 at the age of 93. Evelyn was born on April 3, 1927 in Great Barringhton, MA. She spent her early years growig up in Hyde Park, MA. Evelyn married George M. Sutherland on September 12, 1956. They lived their life together in Ashland, MA. until they relocated to Southwest Ranches, FL. in November of 2018. Evelyn ws a lover of all things in nature. She was known for her beautiful gardens at her home in Ashland. She'd have multiple bird feeders and bird baths and so enjoyed watching them. She also loved her many, many pets she had over the years. Evelyn had mutiple careers during her lifetime. Her early years were spent as an office worker a the John Hancock Life Insurance Company in Boston, MA. She loved going into the city every day and had so many stores to share. After moving to Ashland and raising her children, she went back to work as a kindergarten teachers's aid. She loved working with young children. She then became a librarian at the Ashland Public Library, where she retired. Evelyn was a voracious reader and would always have a book in hand. Evelyn leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, George M. Sutherland. She also leaves her two daughters, Sallie Vlahos of Norwood, MA. Jennifer Makary and her husband Mark of Southwest Ranches, FL. as well as 6 grandchildren, Nikolas and Chistine Vlahos, Julie, Timothy, and Grant Thrall, and Riagain, Makary, Evelyn also leaves behind her little chihuahua, Bitsy, whom she loved dearly with all her heart. Bitsy was her constant companion for the last 3 years. Services private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store