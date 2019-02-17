Evelyn M. Irwin, age 89, of Framingham passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 12, after a short illness. Evelyn was born July 8, 1929 in Worcester, the third of three children of Michael J. and Mary A. (Friel) Coyne. She was married for 44 years to John P. Irwin, Jr., who predeceased her in 2006. After graduating from St. Peters High School in Wor- cester in 1947, Evelyn served for 15 years at the former New England Telephone company in Worcester, first as a Service Representative and then as a Supervisor in the Business Office. There she met Jack Irwin, whom she married in 1962. The family moved to Framingham in 1972, where Evelyn and Jack were longtime members of Framingham Country Club. She was also involved in the life of the Framingham public schools and Marian High School; St. Bridget Church in Framingham; St. Patricks Manor and the Callahan Senior Center in Framingham, where she and Jack volunteered; and the Pine Street Inn homeless shelter in Boston. Evelyn was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, and a devoted friend to many people. She enjoyed travel with her husband to Europe, including a visit to Ireland where they met Evelyns Galway cousins. She and Jack also made many happy winter trips to Florida with cousins and friends. She organized and reveled in summer vacations at Popponesset Beach in Mashpee. Evelyn loved all family occasions and was an avid fan of the Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics. She is survived by her three sons John P. (Harriet Whiting), of New York, NY, Joseph M., of Framingham, and Robert F. (Christine), of Jupiter, FL; by her granddaughter, Pilot Irwin, of Northfield, MN; and by her brother John F. Coyne, formerly of Hingham and currently of Ft. Pierce, FL and Middleboro. She was the sister of the late C. Rita OLeary of Manchester, VT. She is also in the thoughts of her many cousins, nephews and nieces, sister-in-law, and friends, whom she loved very much. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 19, from 4pm to 7pm, at Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street, Framingham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral mass on Wednesday, February 20, at 10am at St. Bridget Church, 830 Worcester Road (Route 9) in Framingham. Interment will follow at Edgell Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Evelyns memory to the Pine Street Inn (www.pinestreetinn.org). To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or get directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary