Evelyn Natalie (Olson) Schmidt, age 80, died, Friday, August 9, 2019 at Mary Ann Morse Nursing Center, Natick. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Frans and Alice Mildred (Carlson) Olson. Evelyn was the loving wife of 59 years to Donald Schmidt. Mrs. Schmidt was an RN at Mass Memorial Hospital for 3 years and Newton Wellesley Center for Alzheimer Care for 30 years. Evelyn enjoyed her very lucky outings at Foxwoods Casino with her husband and their dear friend John Paladino and was a faithful friend to her Ladies Birthday Club. Besides her husband Donald, she is survived by their children, Donald Schmidt Jr. and his wife Leslee of NC, Eric Schmidt of Natick, Heidi Dischinger and her husband Daniel of Natick, and Lori Fitzgerald and her husband James of Canton. Also surv- ived by five grandchildren. The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude for the exceptional care and compassion given to Evelyn and friendship given to Don from the Mary Ann Morse Center. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 10-11AM, followed by her funeral service at 11AM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. Framingham. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the . MA/NH Chapter, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472 To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guest book, or for directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019