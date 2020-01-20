|
Evelyn "Ethlyn" Maude Nelson of Framingham, Massachusetts passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 at the age of 87. Evelyn was born in Saint Anne's, Jamaica on August 27, 1932 and immigrated to the United States in 1967 with her two daughters Joan and Carol. She dedicated her life to nursing and worked at the Veterans' Administration hospital in Bedford, Massachusetts for more than 30 years. Evelyn was an avid traveler who enjoyed life to the fullest and frequently returned to her native home of Jamaica to visit friends and family. She is survived by two daughters, Catherine Battershield and Diana Silcott; three grandchildren, Morrison Battershield, Aletheia Silcott and Deirdre Silcott; and three great-grandchildren Malikai Battershield, Maddison Battershield and Kymoni Battershield; two siblings Florence "Auntie" Sharp and Hector "Speedy" Campbell; one son-in-law, Robert Battershield; one sister-in-law Ethel Campbell; close friends Judy Nunn, Maureen Guevera and Lucille Jackson; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by one sibling, Herbert Campbell. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4pm - 8 p.m. at Duckett-J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Rd/Route 20, Sudbury, MA 01776. For online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 20, 2020