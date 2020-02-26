|
Evelyn P. (Langan) Coughlin of Natick, formerly of Newton, passed on February 24, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of William F. Coughlin. Devoted mother of Debbie Linton and her husband Brian, Colleen Mortarelli and her husband Mark all of Natick and the late Brian Coughlin. Loving grandmother of Brian, Kevin, Louie, James, Joseph, Michael and Erin. Sister of Mary Langan of Framingham, Priscilla McCoy and her husband Thomas of Plymouth, and the late John and Daniel Langan, Peter Langan and his wife Agnes, Anne Herring and her husband John. Sister-in-law of MaryEllen Langan of Newton. Daughter of the late Michael and Mary Anne (Courtney) Langan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. When she wasnt 'keeping the home fires burning,' you could find Evie at the casino, on the beach, or sailing. Visiting in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Friday Feb. 28th from 8:30-10am. Followed by a Funeral Mass at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church 99 Main Street (Rt. 27) Wayland at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. For directions and guest book please visit www.everett funeral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020