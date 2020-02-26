Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church
99 Main Street (Rt. 27)
Wayland , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Coughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn P. Coughlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn P. Coughlin Obituary
Evelyn P. (Langan) Coughlin of Natick, formerly of Newton, passed on February 24, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of William F. Coughlin. Devoted mother of Debbie Linton and her husband Brian, Colleen Mortarelli and her husband Mark all of Natick and the late Brian Coughlin. Loving grandmother of Brian, Kevin, Louie, James, Joseph, Michael and Erin. Sister of Mary Langan of Framingham, Priscilla McCoy and her husband Thomas of Plymouth, and the late John and Daniel Langan, Peter Langan and his wife Agnes, Anne Herring and her husband John. Sister-in-law of MaryEllen Langan of Newton. Daughter of the late Michael and Mary Anne (Courtney) Langan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. When she wasnt 'keeping the home fires burning,' you could find Evie at the casino, on the beach, or sailing. Visiting in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Friday Feb. 28th from 8:30-10am. Followed by a Funeral Mass at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church 99 Main Street (Rt. 27) Wayland at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. For directions and guest book please visit www.everett funeral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -