Evelyn R. (Welch) Gialombardi, 99, of Ashland passed away January 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Frank Gialombardi who passed away October 5, 1996. Born in Ashland, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Evelyn (Bessey) Welch and raised by her grandparents, Patrick and Mary Welch of Ashland. Mrs. Gialombardi attended Ashland schools, graduating from Ashland High, Class of 1938. She then studied at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. For 40 years she worked at Telechron- General Electric in Ashland in the finishing department, retiring in 1979. She was a member of the General Electric Quarter Century Club. Active in the community, she was a member of St. Cecilia's Church, the St. Cecilias Guild and the "quilters group" of Ashland, and a 25 year member of the Bay State African Violet Society. Accomplished in needlework, she was also an avid gardener and a huge Red Sox fan with season tickets for 10years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to the many provinces of Canada. She was also a colorist for Peter Cacciola Photographer in Framingham. Mrs. Gialombardi is survived by her nephew George Welch and his wife Gail of Hopkinton, niece Irene Colonna and her husband Ken of Framingham, and a grand-nephew, George "Butch" Welch also of Hopkinton; many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Alfred Welch of Hopkinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Jan 7, at 9:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 54 Esty St., Ashland, MA with burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Evelyn's name to St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020