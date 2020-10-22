1/1
Evelyn R. White
Evelyn R. White, 92, of Dennis, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis. She was the wife of the late Leonard J. White. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Bessie (Ames) McLearn. Mrs. White worked as a hostess and manager for several area restaurants including the Windjammer and Bobs Sea Grill. She also worked for the Monticello in Framingham, the Asia Restaurant, and Strafford Farms in N.H. She was a devoted and loving mother and will be sorely missed. Survivors include her children, Laura Cassin and her husband Kerry of S. Dennis, Leonard R. White and his partner Carol Vincent of Dracut, Robert White of Manchester, NH and Michael White and his wife Alice of Wakefield, NH; her grandchildren, Amber Osborn, Desiree Rodriguez, Jeremy White, Nathan White, Jeffrey Cassin and Jason Johnson; her great grandchildren Tyler Johnson, Alexander Cassin, Maisie Osborn and Aiden Osborn. She was also predeceased by her husband of 60 yrs. Leonard J. White, and her daughters in-law, the late Gail White and Kim White. Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rt. 28), Wareham from 10 AM to 12 Noon. Graveside services in North Rochester Cemetery, Rochester will be private. For directions or to leave a message of condolence visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 22, 2020.
