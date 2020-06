Faye (Lindgren) Casey beloved wife of Thomas F. Casey (Tom) of Saco Maine passed away at the age of 78 on May 30th, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Faye was born in Framingham Massachusetts, a daughter to the late Walter (Wally) and Eunice Lindgren and was a 1959 graduate of Framingham High. She married Tom in 1962 and raised her family in Framingham Massachusetts. Faye is survived by her husband Tom, her sister Beverley Giddings of Florida, and her four children, Bill Casey, his wife Deb, and their two children Johanna and Megan of Southborough MA, Casey (Linda) Delaney, her husband Bob, and their three children, Conor, Ian, and Brendan of Westwood MA, Bob Casey, his wife Allison and daughter Sarah of Saco ME, and Laura McCormick, her husband Jim and son Ryan of Scarborough ME. Faye is pre-deceased by her sister Priscilla Brackett. Faye was a fun-loving person who touched the lives of many. She was a working mom and had a successful career at Equifax in Framingham while raising her children. In 1995, Faye moved to Saco Maine, a place she had enjoyed summering since 1971. She was a real estate broker since 1996 working for several different agencies, the last the Bean Group at the time of death. She was a strong advocate of Save Our Shores (S.O.S.) and worked tirelessly to bring the issue to elected officials. Faye was also an entrepreneur and started her own real estate rental business, Saco Bay Rentals, which remains a vibrant business to this day. She was well known in the Saco Bay community and loved by all. The family will be holding a private ceremony at sea. When the current gathering restrictions are lifted, a celebration of Fayes life will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Saco Bay Save Our Shores (S.O.S.) at SOS sacobay.com/faye-casey" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https:// SOS sacobay.com/faye-casey Arrangements are under the care of Cote Funeral Home, 87 James Street, Saco, ME. To view Fayes memorial page or leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com