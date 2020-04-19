|
|
Fedelma Della Ward Miles passed away on Thursday April 16, 2020 at the age of 81 after a brief illness. Daughter Mary Ward Gimblett and Granddaughter Veronica Ward Craven were by her side while she peacefully passed listening to her favorite Irish songs. Born in Natick, MA she was the daughter of the late Sylvain and Mary Jane McEnteggart Arsenault. Della was the proud mother of the late Sgt. David Allen Ward, US Army who died in 1982. David is survived by his wife Tara Ford Ward of Framingham, MA and daughter Veronica Ward Craven and husband John Craven and their son Grant of Chelmsford, MA. Her loving daughter Mary F. and husband Peter Gimblett of Holliston, MA and their children Mitchell, Shelby, Matthew, and Paige. Daughter Della and husband Timothy Pidgeon of Georgia and their children Lindsay, Brian, and James. Granddaughter Elizabeth (Joe) Levesque and their children, Ryan, Ethan and Jake of Peabody, MA. Della also leaves behind a brother Leonard Arsenault of North Carolina and many kind and loving friends. Della was an accomplished hairdresser owning her own hairdressing salon in Framingham, MA. Della also became a registered medical assistant in 1997. Caring for others was always second nature to her. Della also had many musical talents. She played the spoons, guitar, organ, piano and loved to sing. Della was civic minded holding the elected seat of Recreation Commissioner in Ashland, MA and Housing Authority in Holliston, MA. Della organized social events with the seniors and shared her cooking and baking skills through the years with family and friends. Della was a devoted Nana who played an active role in her grandchildrens lives. She was their biggest fan attending football, cheerleading, basketball, and softball games bringing along her "cow bell" so they were sure to know she was there supporting them. Della taught her grandchildrens CCD classes, sponsored their confirmations, made Halloween costumes, dressed up as Santa and always without a second thought did anything and everything to make special memories with them. In accordance with Dellas wishes a private service will be held under the direction of John Matarese Funeral home in Ashland, MA. In Lieu of flowers kindly share a message on her guestbook at www.matarese funeral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020