Ferne L. Morrison

Ferne L. Morrison Obituary
Ferne Louise Morrison, 82, passed away on August 5, 2019 at her home in West Harwich, MA. Born and raised in Framingham, MA, she was the daughter of Amedeo and Lenore (Greer) Brandolini. She is survived by her daughter, Laury A. (and husband Sital) Shah of Troy, MI, her 2 sons, Bradley S. Morrison of Fredericksburg, VA, and Todd J. Morrison of Winston Salem, NC; her brother Ronald K. Brandolini of Framingham, MA, her sister Marlene L .Watt of West Harwich, MA, her grandson Owen D. Morrison and many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to the Habitat for Humanity, http:// habitatcapecod. org/donate or the Salvation Army, https://give.salvation armyusa.org. Arrangements under the care of Doane Beal & Ames Funeral Home, W. Harwich, MA. For online condolences, please visit www.doanebeal amesharwich.com .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 9, 2019
