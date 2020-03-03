|
|
Filomena (Loura) Chaves, 98, of Sudbury, Ma, formerly of Hudson, Ma, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Bear Mountain Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Sudbury, Ma, after a period of declining health. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 42 years, Joaquim Pedro Chaves. Filomena was born in Santa Maria, Azores, Portugal, on December 21, 1921, a daughter of the late Antonio Ventura Loura and Maria Filomena Tavares. She was raised in the Azores where she completed school and lived in Hudson for many years before recently moving to Sudbury. She had a long career which spanned many years as an assembler for Hudson Locke, where she eventually retired. She was a long time and devout member of Saint Michael Church in Hudson, MA. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting and traveling back to her homeland of Santa Maria as often as she could. In addition to beloved husband, Joaquim Pedro Chaves, she is also survived by her sister, Laura Loura of Sao Miguel, Azores and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was also predeceased by her first husband, Jose De Freitas; her siblings, Maria Angelina Loura Chaves and her husband Jose Agostinho Chaves, Maria Gloria Loura Chaves and her husband Joao Almada Chaves, Jose Tavares Loura and his wife Maria Lurdes Loura, Antonio Tavares Loura and his wife Maria Ilda Loura, Davide Tavares Loura and his wife Elvira Loura and Joao Tavares Loura and her brother-in-law Antonio Braga. Calling hours will be held from 4 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, Ma; followed by a procession to Saint Michael Cemetery in Hudson for committal services.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020