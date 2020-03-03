Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
Resources
More Obituaries for Filomena Chaves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Filomena Chaves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Filomena Chaves Obituary
Filomena (Loura) Chaves, 98, of Sudbury, Ma, formerly of Hudson, Ma, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Bear Mountain Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Sudbury, Ma, after a period of declining health. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 42 years, Joaquim Pedro Chaves. Filomena was born in Santa Maria, Azores, Portugal, on December 21, 1921, a daughter of the late Antonio Ventura Loura and Maria Filomena Tavares. She was raised in the Azores where she completed school and lived in Hudson for many years before recently moving to Sudbury. She had a long career which spanned many years as an assembler for Hudson Locke, where she eventually retired. She was a long time and devout member of Saint Michael Church in Hudson, MA. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting and traveling back to her homeland of Santa Maria as often as she could. In addition to beloved husband, Joaquim Pedro Chaves, she is also survived by her sister, Laura Loura of Sao Miguel, Azores and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was also predeceased by her first husband, Jose De Freitas; her siblings, Maria Angelina Loura Chaves and her husband Jose Agostinho Chaves, Maria Gloria Loura Chaves and her husband Joao Almada Chaves, Jose Tavares Loura and his wife Maria Lurdes Loura, Antonio Tavares Loura and his wife Maria Ilda Loura, Davide Tavares Loura and his wife Elvira Loura and Joao Tavares Loura and her brother-in-law Antonio Braga. Calling hours will be held from 4 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, Ma; followed by a procession to Saint Michael Cemetery in Hudson for committal services.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Filomena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -