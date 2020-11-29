Firman H. Burke Jr., of Zurich, Switzerland, died on November 21, 2020 of COVID-19, after a period of declining health. He was the son of Edna (Robertson) Burke and Firman H. Burke. Born in Waltham, Mass on December 8, 1930, his formative years were in Natick, Mass where he graduated from Natick High School in 1948. Firman was known for his musical talents. During high school he played violin in the orchestra and was sent to Brattleboro, VT. in his senior year to play in the New England Festival Orchestra where he was asked to be concertmaster for a musical selection that the assigned concert master could not play. Firman was accepted to Harvard and earned his BS in 1952. Having a father in building and working with him on various occasions, Firman's interests were primarily in architecture, which he pursued by applying and being accepted to Harvards Graduate School of Design, where under the deanship of Walter Gropius of Bauhaus fame, Firman earned his degree Master of Architecture in 1956. His four years there were mostly on scholarship. In his era, there was a draft commitment. When enlisted in the US Army, Firman's assignments were in Europe, with his final assignment in the Army Corps of Engineers in France. On a weekend in Paris, Firman met a professor from Harvard who advised that building, at that time, was accelerating in Zurich, Switzerland. The rest is history. In Zurich, Firman became a member of the Swiss Institute of Architects and Engineers and taught at the Polytechnic Institute, but longed to return to building. From 1982 to 2002 Firman was the Architectural Department Head, Al Hejailian Associates Al Khobar Saudi Arabia. During that time, he built many monumental buildings, including three hospitals and a 700-room palace for the prince, who as Secretary of State, entertained and hosted all foreign dignitaries and their entourage. During the same period Firman also designed and constructed buildings in Zurich and other European countries. Returning to Zurich, he worked as a photographer for Inventory of Swiss Heritage Sites producing volumes of pictures, many of which are included in ISOS publications, such as the Canton of Basel-Lanfschaft and Lucerne. Starting in 1960, Firman also created theatrical sets for the Zurich Comedy Club, an English speaking group, for 29 productions. He was pleased, when on opening curtain, his sets were applauded. Predeceased by his oldest brother, Richard H. Burke, Firman is survived by his younger brother George R. Burke of Natick and his children, Joseph M. and family, John F. and family, Robert E., Rachael A. and family. Also, his older brothers children Claudia A. Rose and family, Michael F. and family, Richard H. and family, and Lorna G. Swanson and family. He is also survived by Roland Jung of Zurich, his closest companion.



