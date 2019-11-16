Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home
378 Lincoln Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-2000
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
160 Concord Road
Sudbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Mannarino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence A. Mannarino


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence A. Mannarino Obituary
Updated Obituary from yesterday's. Florence A. (Brandolino) Mannarino, 93, of Marlborough and formerly of Lincoln passed away Wednesday November 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph J. Mannarino who died in 2017. She was born in Newton, the daughter of the late Cammello and Laura (Collora) Brandolino and was a 1944 gradu- ate of Watertown High School. Florence enjoyed knitting, cooking and baking. She adored her grandchildren and she will be fondly remembered as caring, thoughtful, helpful and generous. She leaves three sons, Joseph Mannarino of Ormond Beach, FL, Fred Mannarino of Hull and Steve Mannarino of Wayland; a daughter Gail A. Coppola of Sudbury; a sister Eleanor Forte of Watertown; five granddaughters, two grandsons; six great grand- children; many nephews and nieces. A Mass will be celebrated Monday November 18 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 160 Concord Road, Sudbury. Burial will follow in the Lincoln Cemetery, Lexington Road, Lincoln. There are no calling hours. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Collins Funeral Home (www.CollinsFuneral.com), 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. All are invited to sign Florences online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -