Florence R. Cranshaw
Florence Rose (Ferlanie) Cranshaw, 97, of Holliston and Sherborn, died peacefully at her home on August 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold Brown Cranshaw, Jr; the devoted mother of Richard Cranshaw and his wife Ann of Grafton; Judith Cranshaw of Medfield; Linda Parker and her husband John of Gardner; Jeffry Cranshaw and his wife Ann of Northbridge; Peter Cranshaw of Holliston and Theresa Cranshaw and her wife Denise Wright of Houston, TX. She was the loving grandmother of Katherine Mogan and her husband Jeff; Susan McDonough and her husband Scott; Joseph Grassia and his wife Audra; Melissa Tippens and her husband Todd; Meaghann Babineau and her husband Kevin; Victoria, Randall, and Danielle Cranshaw. Proud great-grandmother of Avery and Cameron Mogan; Conner and Logan McDonough; River Grassia; Henry and Theresa Tippens; Mikayla Parker; Joseph Babineau and Zoey Cranshaw. Sister of Sam Ferlanie of Ocala, FL, and the late John, William, and Charles Ferlanie and Mary Hannum. Florence was the treasured aunt of many nieces and nephews, and a friend and mentor to countless students, co-workers and friends over her long and joyous life. A graduate of Douglas College-Rutgers University and Boston College, Florence served for many years as Director of Guidance at Dover-Sherborn High School, where she pioneered a peer helping program that became a national movement. She also had served on the Board of Directors of the National Peer Helpers Association and was president of the Massachusetts Peer Helpers Association. Her book, Bearing Up, reflected her message of listening to and caring for others, and empowering young people to do this work. Florence was an active member of her community, serving on both the Sherborn School Committee and the Town Advisory Committees. She was a devout member of St. Theresa of Lisieux Parish taking on many roles during her 66 years with this cherished faith community. Throughout her life she devoted her boundless energy and many talents to serving others and offered her love and support to family, friends, students and the wider world. Visiting Hours on Wednesday August 26th from 4-8 at the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park St, Natick, MA 01760. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Masks and social distancing are required. Due to Covid -19 restrictions, we regret that the Funeral Mass and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choosing. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 24, 2020
Smart, classy and wonderful lady. Memory eternal.
Chris George
