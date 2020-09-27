1/1
Francene Morris
Francene (Gagnon) Morris, of Holliston formerly of Natick passed away on September 22, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Roland C. Morris. Devoted mother of Karen Borghi, Raymond Borghi and his wife Mary, John Borghi all of Holliston, Joseph Borghi and his wife Delfina, Paul Borghi all of Stafford, VA and the late Edward and Cynthia Borghi. Loving grandmother of Sarah, Eric, Cassandra, J. Alexander, Phillip, J. Angel, Joseph (JT), Gabrielle, Marilyn and great grandmother of Kendall and August. Sister of the late Barbara Champagne and many nieces and nephews. Visiting in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Monday September 28th from 8:30-9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church 44 East Central Street (Rt. 135) Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. Francene was a late member of the AMVETS Post 79 Natick. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mrs. Morris may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of MA 309 Waverley Oaks Road Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sep. 27, 2020.
Visitation
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
St. Patrick Church
