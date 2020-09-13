Frances E. OBrien, daughter of the late William L. and Frances E. McNerlin (Connolly) and the beloved wife of the late John B. OBrien passed away peacefully at St. Patricks Manor in Framingham on September 6, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born in Charlestown and lived in Somerville, Mattapan, Milton, Bow Lake NH and Marlborough. She is survived by her children: Kathleen Kent and her husband Ralph of Dedham; Judith OBrien of Lincoln and Christopher OBrien and his wife Susan of Fort Myers FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Sarah Kent and her husband Gregory Blaha; R. Patrick Kent and his wife Erin and Elizabeth Cullen and her husband Christopher and her great-grandgirls: Nora Kent and Fiona, Isabel and Bridget Cullen. Frances was the former medical librarian at Carney Hospital. She loved a party and leaves her family with many, many happy memories and wise sayings. The most famous was. "Hope for the best; plan for the worst and always keep champagne in the refrigerator in case you have something to celebrate!" There will be a private burial service. A memorial Mass and celebration of her life will take place when it is safe to gather again. Donations in Frances' memory may be made to The Missionary Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Conception, 790 Centre Street, Newton MA 02458 or St. Patrick's Manor, 863 Central Street, Framingham MA 01701 Arrangements are under the direction of the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752.



