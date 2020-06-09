Frances E. Stephan ~ A Celebration of Life ~ December 21, 1926 ~ June 6, 2020 Frances Edith Hyde Stephan, 93 years, passed peacefully on June 6, 2020 at Sea View Retreat in Rowley, MA where she lived for the past 8 months. Frances was born and raised in Methuen, MA with her sister Alice Walker of Newbury, MA and her brother Dr. Kenneth Hyde of Methuen, MA, who have both predeceased her. When Frances was 7 her mother Mary Kenney Hyde died, leaving her father William Russell Hyde to raise them until he passed in 1962. Frances graduated from Edward F. Searles High School in Methuen, MA in 1944. She waitressed at the Hampton Beach Wentworth Hotel restaurant for the summer with friends and won Miss Hampton Beach before going on to graduate with high honors from Colby College in 1948. While at Colby, she met her late husband Benjamin B. Zecker, who was attending Colby, a triple team captain, star athlete, and World War II Marine veteran who later became a well- known football official and officiated his first Harvard/ Yale football game in 1960, Frances and Ben married and lived in Shrewsbury, MA where they raised their two children Daniel Hyde Zecker and Holly Blanche Zecker. Benjamin predeceased her in 1967 at the young age of 46 as did her daughter Holly in 1994 at the age of 37. Frances worked for New England Trading for many years as a womens clothing buyer and was also the silent partner at Alice Walker Clothing Shop in Salisbury, MA in the 70s. She later met and was remarried to John J. Stephan in 1971, who predeceased her in 2004. They were married for 34 years and lived between Framingham, MA and Singer Island, FL and enjoyed an active lifestyle of travel and golf. Frances also enjoyed visiting museums, theatre, playing tennis, bridge, riding her bicycle, picking fresh flowers from the garden, reading with her great granddaughters, enjoying her sons home cooked meals, and especially loved the fun gatherings with friends and family. Frances leaves behind her devoted son Daniel Hyde Zecker and his wife Mina of Newbury, MA, her loving granddaughter Danielle M. Zecker-Hannon and husband James G. Hannon, Jr. from New Hampshire with their 3 daughters Heron 12, Corva 10 and Lutra 7, who Frances cherished so dearly, and her loving grandson Benjamin M. Zecker from California who always lifted her spirits and made her smile. Frances enjoyed a lot of wonderful times spent over the years with her three stepchildren Linda and her husband Orin Kruschke from Minnesota, Dudley Stephan, and Nancy and her husband Bruce Hulme of Framingham, MA. She also leaves behind her step grandchildren Jacque, Mandy, Ryan, Meagan, Brandon, Devon, and Kelsey, and several great-grandchildren whom she adored very much. Frances will also be missed by her nieces, nephews and her dearest friends, from near and far, who all took the time to call, visit, send cards, gifts and flowers when she needed it the most. Frances will be greatly missed by her dedicated loving family and friends. They are thankful for the wonderful care and dedication that was given to her at Sea View Retreat in Rowley, and by Kate Racca, her home health aide for many years. Arrangements are under the direction of the John Breen Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 35 Merrimack Street, No. Andover, MA. For online condolences and other information please visit us at www.breenfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.