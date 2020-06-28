Frances Ledford

Frances (Connolly) Ledford, age 83, formerly of Framingham, passed away in Spring Valley, California. Fran was born in 1937 in Framingham, Massachusetts to Daniel and Dorothy Connolly. She was kind, elegant and beautiful. From the beginning, she was a serious person, committed to be the best she could be. On her first day at Memorial Elementary School, when the young man at the next desk offered for her to borrow his eraser any time she needed one, she replied politely 'Thank you, but I never need one.' She was responsible and always had a job, starting as a soda jerk in her fathers drug store. After graduating from Framingham High School in 1955, she studied at Simmons College in Boston, graduating with a bachelors degree in Therapeutic Dietetics. She did a years internship at Bostons Beth Israel Hospital, earning membership in the American Dietetic Association. As head dietitian at Harvard Medical Schools Research Unit, she was responsible for conducting studies on the impact of diet on the overall health of target patients. Later, she returned to Beth Israel Hospital where she enjoyed contributing to and leading a wide number of programs throughout the hospital. Feeling that she wanted another perspective on her field, she went west to study at the University of California at Berkley where she received her masters degree in public health nutrition. She stayed in the beautiful city of San Francisco where she served the Citys Public Education System focusing on the nutritional needs of young students. She later served as director of two of the school systems most challenging schools. After living through San Franciscos devastating earthquake in 1989, Fran and her husband Ron Ledford decided to move southward to safer ground in the San Diego area. In addition to her husband Ron, she leaves her sisters Veronica (Bruce) Cronin of New Hampshire and Kathleen (Ron) Yelin of Arizona. She was the cousin of Mary Ellen Eden of Framingham, Patricia Suliman of Sherborn, and Kathleen Connolly of Marion, Jane Sanzone of Ridgefield, CT and Gretchen Sentry of Santa Cruz, CA. Fran was a life-long participant in The Framingham Heart Study and its brain study. In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to The Framingham Study located at 73 Mt Wayte Ave, Framingham, MA 01702. A private interment at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com



