Francesco N. "Frank" DeMarco, 76, a resident of Framingham for 55 years, died Thursday Nov. 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen T. (Ronco) DeMarco with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. Born in Brittoli, Pescara, Abruzzo Italy, he was a son of the late Pasquale and Maria Claudina ( Intinarelli) DeMarco. Raised and educated in Italy, Frank came to the US in 1961. He was very adept at fixing anything electronic and worked as an electrical appliance technician for 30 years at Sears. A member of both the Italian American Education Club in Wellesley and the Columbus Club in Framingham, Frank served as a Framingham Town Meeting Member for 10 years representing Precinct 16. He traveled to his family home in Italy every summer and enjoyed bocce, vegetable gardening, digging for quahogs and entertaining family and friends in his summer home in East Falmouth. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Theresa M. DeMarco of Boone, NC and his son: Francesco J. DeMarco and his wife Maria Rosa of Framingham; a sister: Palma DeMarco Cooper and her hus- band John and their daughter Liana of Florida;and his sister-in-law: Angela (DiBacco) DeMarco. He also leaves his nephews Stephen and Paul and nieces Audrey and Denise. He was the brother of the late Antonio DeMarco. Visiting hours are Tuesday Nov. 26 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday Nov. 27 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverly St., (Rte. 135) Framingham. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Frank's name to a . For further information, please visit www.boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019