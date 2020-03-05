|
Francis A. Marchankevicz, 79, of Ashland, devoted wife of Lawrence (Lonny) Townley and mother of Edward Hegerich of Ashland, Michael Hegerich of Holliston, Suzanne Dore of Dallas, Georgia and Steven Hegerich of North Attleboro, passed away peacefully at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center on February 27, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Fran was born and raised in Boston. She graduated near the top of her class from St. Thomas Aquinas High School, and embarked on a professional career during which she progressed to the position of executive assistant of several global technology corporations. Fran took her greatest pride in nurturing her children, and especially in each siblings unflagging commitment to their growth into caring, compassionate and accomplished adults. She possessed a highly-cultivated appreciation for the arts, especially classical music, opera, ballet and visual arts. She immersed herself in the practice of watercolor painting, especially lending artistic expression to her experiences related to another consuming passion: travel. Fran and Lonny traveled extensively, both domestically and internationally, prior to and during their 29 years of marriage. At home, Fran deployed self-taught interior design skills to create a comforting environment for Lonny and their three cats. She transformed their outside grounds into a showpiece through her relentless passion for flower and vegetable gardening. She became a fitness enthusiast, and was particularly entranced with running for fitness and competition. She served in many leadership roles with the Greater Framingham Running Club, and finished at or near the top of many age group competitions in local road races. She considered the completion of the 1985 Maine Coast Marathon as her crowning athletic achievement. Above all else, Fran cherished her vast network of family and friends. Until her passing, she regularly socialized with kindergarten schoolmates. She engaged in group watercolor and yoga classes for years. She derived immense satisfaction in sustaining robust bonds among former professional colleagues, her extended family, and neighborhood friends. She religiously maintained a list of individuals, both nearby and distant, with whom she remained in constant touch, and loved staging holiday gatherings year round for her husband, children, grandchildren and friends. Fran is predeceased by her father and mother, Francis and Mildred Marchankevicz, and her sister Jane. She is survived by her sister Julianne Deome, her husband Lonny, her four children Edward, Michael, Suzanne and Steven, three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A gathering to celebrate Frans extraordinarily rich life will take place on Sunday, March 15 between the hours of 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. at the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main Street in Ashland. In lieu of flowers, Frans family requests that donations be made to either the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts. www.mataresefuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020