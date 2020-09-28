1/1
Francis E. Noonan
Francis E. Noonan, 99, formerly of Natick, Belmont, and Winchester, died September 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline Louise (Kelley) Noonan. Devoted father of Patricia of Missouri, Francis Jr. and wife Andrea of Framingham, John of Holliston, Mary and husband Larry Snow of Natick, Walter of Whitinsville, Judith and significant other David of Framingham, Maureen of Washington, and the late Dennis. Dear brother of the late Rita Banks, Charles, Harry, Daniel, William, Walter, Gerald, and Matilda. Also survived by granddaughter Tammilee (Prouty) Thorpe, and great grandchildren Ysabella and Antonio. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1 Cross St., Whitinsville, MA, on Thursday, October 1, at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Whitins-ville. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Franks memory to Paralyzed Veterans of America, St. Josephs Indian School, Boys Town, or Special Olympics. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www. carrfuneralhome.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Carr Funeral Home - Whitinsville
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
September 27, 2020
My condolences to the family. I new frank from the dollar store. My mom was working there. Terry bosma.
Catherine mullin
Friend
