Francis E. Noonan, 99, formerly of Natick, Belmont, and Winchester, died September 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline Louise (Kelley) Noonan. Devoted father of Patricia of Missouri, Francis Jr. and wife Andrea of Framingham, John of Holliston, Mary and husband Larry Snow of Natick, Walter of Whitinsville, Judith and significant other David of Framingham, Maureen of Washington, and the late Dennis. Dear brother of the late Rita Banks, Charles, Harry, Daniel, William, Walter, Gerald, and Matilda. Also survived by granddaughter Tammilee (Prouty) Thorpe, and great grandchildren Ysabella and Antonio. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1 Cross St., Whitinsville, MA, on Thursday, October 1, at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Whitins-ville. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Franks memory to Paralyzed Veterans of America
, St. Josephs Indian School, Boys Town, or Special Olympics
. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www. carrfuneralhome.com
.