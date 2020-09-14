1/
Francis J. Donahue
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis J. "Frank" Donahue, 96, resident of Framingham for many years, passed away peacefully Sept. 12th, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of the late Claire T. (Sullivan) Donahue with whom he shared sixtyseven years of marriage before her passing in 2015. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Francis H. and Katherine (Brown) Donahue and was a graduate of Boston English High School. A proud veteran of the Army who served during World War II, Frank was a radio and wire specialist with the 3rd Cavalry Recon Troop in the European Theater and earned the rank of Sergeant. Honorably discharged in 1946, Frank was a graduate of Northeastern University. He worked for many years as a salesman for Carter Rice Storrs and Bement and later as a sales manager for International Paper until retiring. He enjoyed golf and bowling and travel with his wife. Frank was past commander of VFW Post 517 in South Boston. He is survived by his children: Francis J. Donahue, Jr. and his wife Sandy of Schaumburg, Ill, Steven P. Donahue and his wife Paula of Hyannis and Jayne P. Coulson and partner Danny Reilly of Holliston; four grandchildren: Michael, Tina, Kelly and Stacy; seven great grandchildren: Jacob, Kaitlyn, Zachary, Ellie, Caroline, Alyssa and Ethan; a sister: Doris Mae Toronto of Canton, He was predeceased by a brother: Gene Donahue. Due to Covid restrictions presently in place, his funeral Mass and interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made in Frank's name to: Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA. 02284-9168, or online: JimmyFundContactUs@dfci.harvard.edu. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home of Framingham is assisting with arrangements. Please visit www.boylebrothers.com to leave a condolence message to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyle Bros Funeral Home
173 Union Avenue
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-3106
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyle Bros Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved