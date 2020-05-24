|
Francis James Hutch of Marlboro, Massachusetts passed away on Sunday May 17, at the age of 94. He was a good, decent, hardworking man with a solid moral compass. He was born on April 8, 1926 to Harry and Rose (Joyce) Hutch. He was baptized at the Immaculate Conception Church and raised in 'Happy Hollow' section on Preston Street in Marlboro. He was not allowed to be called Frank because his mother said it sounded like a gangster. He was influenced greatly by his uncle and Marlboro Police Chief, George Hutch. He attended the Mitchell School and graduated from Marlboro High School in 1944. Following graduation, he reported to Fort Devens. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp in Roswell, New Mexico and Denver, Colorado until the end of the war. He met his future wife at Hampton Beach. In 1949 he married Lois Ann Barry of West Newton. They raised their five children on West Main Street in Marlboro. They were members of the I.C. Church, the P.T.A., and Boys Club board of directors. He was a proud employee of the New England Telephone Company for 30 years. He advanced from lineman to foreman and finally into upper management in Boston. After a twenty-year academic hiatus, he decided to go back to school. Despite having a full-time job and a large family, he attended night school for seven years. He and his brother Bill graduated from Clark University in 1973. Francis stayed active and physically fit throughout his life. He was a member of the 1944 Marlboro High Baseball Team, that won the Midland League Championship. He was an avid runner, competing in multiple local road races and the Foxboro Marathon. He and Lois retired to Wells, Maine in 1987, where they enjoyed an active life by the seaside. He walked the beach every day and was a member at the Seacoast Fitness Club. They were members of St. Marys Church. In 2014, they returned home to Massachusetts to be closer to family. Francis was predeceased by his parents and his younger brother George. He is survived by his wife Lois and five children: Janice Hutch, Barry Hutch and his wife Cheryl, Paula (Hutch) Emino, Jim Hutch and his wife Debbie, and Ted Hutch. He leaves grandchildren: Dan, Nicole, Artie, Lindsey, Meaghan, Michael and Jameson; and one great granddaughter, Ava. He also leaves behind his brother Bill Hutch and his wife Beverly. A small private family ceremony will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you commit a 'Random Act of Kindness'. Our father was a moral, kind and giving man, who thought of others before himself. Please do something nice for someone. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Short and Rowe Funeral Home
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 24, 2020