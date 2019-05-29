Francis J. McGreal, a kind and gentle man, died on May 22, 2019 at the age of 92 after 14 year battle with Alzheimers disease. Born in Framingham, he was the son of Bridget (Hoban) McGreal and Austin McGreal and the stepson of Elizabeth (Kenne) McGreal. Surviving are his wife of 66 years Virginia (Boudreau) McGreal, his children Karen Regan and Joseph of Westwood, Patrick McGreal and Karen Lebel of West Boylston, Robert McGreal and Debbie of Crestwood, KY and Gerald McGreal of Hopedale; his grandchildren Steven McGreal and Kerri, Craig McGreal and Angela, Monica McGreal, Jillian (Regan) Reese and Thomas, Taylor Regan and Carolyn, Kyle McGreal and Cory McGreal, Lauren and Vanessa Lebel; his great- grandchildren Peter, Philip and Henry McGreal and Audrey McGreal; his sister-in-law Helene Britton and many nieces and nephews. Francis was predeceased by his brother and sister in law John and Blanche McGreal and his sister and brother- in-law Anna and Paul Gibbons. Francis was a 1944 graduate of Framingham High School and an Army Veteran of Wor- ld War II. Attending Boston College after the war he was then employed for 37 years by National Cash Register (NCR). In retirement, he was a volunteer computer instructor at the Callahan Senior Center for many years. The family was very thankful for the care given to Fran by the staff at Beaumont at the Willows in Westborough and the Salmon Hospice staff. Private graveside services were held at St. Stephens Cemetery, Framingham and entrusted the care to Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. Framingham. To sign the online guest- book or leave a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary