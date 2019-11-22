|
Francis Mickey J. McPhee, age 91, lifelong resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Framingham, Francis was the son of the late Joseph F. and Ella M. (Bertoloni) McPhee. Francis was predeceased by his sister, Irene Kenney, formerly of Framingham and Marstons Mills. He was the beloved and devoted husband of Geraldine D. (Bowen) McPhee, his true love for 65 wonderful years. He graduated from Framingham High School. Francis was a proud veteran of the United States Marines. Francis worked for over 37 years at General Motors Corporation in Framingham, as a Supervisor of Scheduling. This is where he met his true love, Geraldine. Francis was a parishioner at St. Bridget Parish in Framingham, where he volunteered at the food pantry. Francis is survived by his wife, Geraldine McPhee and his children, Michael McPhee and his wife, Suzanne, of Marlborough, Maureen McKinnon and her husband, Keith, of Marlborough, Robert McPhee and his wife Tammy, of Franklin, and Richard McPhee of Los Angeles, CA. He was the loving Papa to his five grandchildren, Christian and Jacqueline McKinnon, and Nicholas, Kelsey Rose, and Kylie McPhee. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 9:30|10:30AM at Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave.), Framingham. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at St. Bridget Parish, in Framingham, on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Rural Cemetery, Southborough, MA. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneral home.com .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 22, 2019