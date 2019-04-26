|
Francis John Morris, 75, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born and raised in Natick, a 1961 Natick High graduate and US Navy veteran. He enjoyed spending time on the Cape and going to the casino. He is survived by his wife, Donna (Ellis) Morris of Natick, whom he was married to for 55 years, his three daughters: Laurie Hayes and her husband David of Medway, Cheryl Williams of Natick and Jennifer Morris of Natick, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Alice Morris, brother Edward Morris, sister Ann Dahl and son in-law David Williams. In lieu of visiting hours, there will be a celebration of life at the Natick Elks on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1-5 pm.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 26, 2019