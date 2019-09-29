|
Francis J. Mullen, 91, a resident of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away at his summer home in Yarmouthport, MA on Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was born on January 19, 1928, grew up in Hopedale, MA and was a longtime resident of Holliston, MA. He was the loving son of Fred J. and Helen (Logee) Ring, and was a graduate of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic High School in Milford, MA; class of 1947. After graduating high school, Francis began work at the Draper Corporation, but was soon thereafter drafted into the Army and satisfied his military service obligation honorably. Upon discharge from the service, Francis, while continuing to work, studied to become a draftsman and obtained employment at the Natick Labs Quartermaster Facility in Natick, MA, where he continued to work until his retirement. Francis was close to his older cousins, Walter Swift of Milford, MA and William Clifford of Milford, MA and later Miami Shores, FL. Although his cousins predeceased him, Francis remained close to the children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of his cousins living in Milford, MA, Miami, FL and elsewhere throughout the country and was fondly referred as Uncle Francis by many of them. In addition to remaining close to family, Francis had many life-long friends. He was best man at many of their weddings and godfather to many of their children, even having one such godchild named after him. Francis was a good friend, uncle, cousin, godfather and a man of great integrity for which he was admired and loved. He was a sharp dresser, great dancer and always loved a good party. He was passionate about his painting and continued painting until his death, creating wondrous seascapes that many of us were gifted with and will always treasure. Although Francis loved a party, he never wanted the party about him. He requested that no funeral services be held and as such, his request will be honored. However, a request will be made of St. Marys Catholic Church in Milford, MA, as well as the catholic church in Palm Beach, FL that a mass be said in his remembrance as he requested. We all were fortunate to have Francis in our lives and he will be greatly missed. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019