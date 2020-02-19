MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Pyne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis J. Pyne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis J. Pyne Obituary
Francis J. Pyne, 80 of Hopkinton passed away Friday Feb. 14th after a period of declining health. Born in Milford, he was the son of the late Lonnie and Mary (Kennedy) Pyne. A graduate of Hopkinton High School, he went on to serve his country honorably with the Army from 1960-66. Upon returning, he met the love of his life Phyllis Burr from W. Virginia, now married 57 years. He worked as a truck driver for 15 years and maintenance for 25 years with Eversource in Southboro, as well as serving the town of Hopkinton for over 50 years as a volunteer firefighter. He had two great sons; the late Michael Pyne who died in 2016, and Kevin Pyne and his wife Ellen of Uxbridge; two special grandchildren; Jacob Pyne and Kelly Pyne, and one brother Arthur Pyne of Hopkinton. Funeral services are private. Donations in his name may be made to the Hopkinton Fire Department, 73 Main St. Hopkinton, MA 01748. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
Download Now