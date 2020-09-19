Francis Thomas Seery, Jr., died September 15, 2020, of Marlborough, formerly of Arlington, Needham, Monument Beach, and Hudson. Born August 21, 1935, in Cambridge, MA. Loving husband of Lavenia (Honey) Flynn-Seery. Beloved father of Stephanie Seery-Murphy of Sacramento, CA, Mary Frances Fay and her husband Sean Fay of Marlborough, and Thomas P. Seery and his wife Sheila Seery of Tucson, AZ. Cherished grandfather of Timothy OMalley, Gregory Seery, Kieran Seery, Siobhan Murphy, Kayleigh Fay, Lauren Fay, and Cameron Fay. Beloved brother of Paul G. Seery of Westfield, Peter L. Seery of Hilton Head, SC, Stephen D. Seery of Swansea, and Anne K. Harrington of Watertown. Frank was also predeceased by his wife of nearly 50 years, Mary Jane (Shannon) Seery, and his older son, Gregory F. Seery of Arlington (Tricia). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Frank graduated from Phillips Andover Academy in 1953, and received his bachelors degree from Amherst College in 1957. Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Frank was a longtime communicant of St. Joseph Parish in Needham, where he was a Eucharistic minister, lector, cantor, CCD teacher, and part-time organist. For over 30 years, he was a marketing executive at Honeywell, Inforex, GTE Sylvania, and Digital Equipment Corp. After retirement, he began a new career in human services as the director of the Crossroads Family Shelter in East Boston, and thereafter worked for many years serving those with disabilities at Cape Abilities, and at the Michael Carter Lisnow Respite Center in Hopkinton. Frank's Catholic faith was foremost in his life, followed by his devotion to his family. He was an accomplished pianist and organist, and an avid gardener. His work with disabled and disadvantaged people was his avocation and where he found the greatest fulfillment in life. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 1-4 P.M. at Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main St., Marlborough. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Sept. 21, at 9 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Parish, 11 Prospect St., Marlborough. Burial with military honors will follow the funeral, at St. Marys Cemetery, 1 Wellesley Ave., Needham. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Frank's name to The Michael Carter Lisnow Respite Center, 112 Main St, Hopkinton, MA 01748.



