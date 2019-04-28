In loving memory of Francis V. Vittori, age 88, the son of Emily Palanzzi and John Vittori of Framingham. He was married to Grace Moretti., with three children. Two daughters, Francis Knapp and Diana Lombardi and son Troy Vittori and his wife Darlene. He has two granddaughters Jennifer Vittori and Autumn Rain Lombardi. He leaves four grandsons Nathan and Ryan Finn, Jeremy Vittori and Jacob Hart with great grandson Mack Hart. He has one brother John B. Vittori, one sister Barbara Gondolfo, sister in law Joanie Vittori, sister in law Josephine Moretti and many beautiful nieces and nephews. Francis retired from General Motors Co. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Tuesday, April 30, from 8:30 | 9:30 AM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St.(corner of Union Ave), Framingham followed by his funeral Mass at 10 AM at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverly Street, Framingham. Burial will follow in St. Tarcisius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Francis name can be made to the Boston Childrens Hospital, childrenshospital.org. For online guestbook or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.norton funeralhome.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary