Francis "Bud" Weagle 100 years old, passed away peacefully at home on Friday July 24th, 2020. Francis was born in Marlborough MA, on June 30 1920, son of the late Irving D. and Aglore (St. Onge) Weagle, brother of the late Henry Weagle. He was a graduate of Marlborough High School class of 1937. Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Army as a machinist and served proudly in WWII until he was honorably discharged. Upon discharge he served in the National Guard retiring as a Colonel. He was a member of the Hudson Lodge of Elks, Manning Post VFW, Bolton Street Association, a retired board member of the Hudson Senior Center, and an active member of the Hudson Food Pantry. Francis lived a very fruitful life and was a friend to many. Francis is predeceased by his loving wife Dorothy Higgins. Francis is survived by his three children, daughters Mary OBrien of Marlboro, Susan Weagle of Hudson and his son William Weagle and wife Lisa Maguire of Hudson. Francis also had five grandchildren, Jamie OBrien and Michael OBrien and also his wife Melanie, Mairead Weagle, Aidan Weagle and Liam Weagle. Four great grandchildren Jamie, Sarah, Owen and Meghen OBrien all from Marlborough MA. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of visitation from 4 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Thursday, June 30, 2020 at Saint Michel Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA; followed by a procession to Saint Michael Cemetery in Hudson for Committal and Military Honors. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Francis to the Hudson Senior Center or Hudson Community Food Pantry, Inc, P.O. Box 608, Hudson, MA 01749.



