Francis X. "Frank" Reilly, 93, a resident of Framingham for many years, died peacefully Sept. 16th, 2020 at St. Patrick's Manor. He was the beloved husband of the late Bernardine L. (Carter) Reilly, who died in 2015. Born in Jersey City, NJ, he was the son of the late Arthur M. and Marion (O'Connell) Reilly. Frank was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Navy until his honorable discharge in 1946. He worked as a self-employed electrician and was the owner of Bay State Lighting based in Framingham and Marlborough before retiring. He was also a talented inventor and created a patented wind turbine called "Fingen", which he built in his basement and was reviewed by engineers at WPI. Active in local politics, Frank was a member of the Framingham Board of Assessors, a longtime Framingham Town Meeting Member and served on the Democratic Town Committee. He is survived by his loving children: Kathleen J. Reilly of Framingham, Francis X. Reilly, Jr. and wife Sharon of Natick, Daniel J. Reilly and partner Jayne Donahue Coulson of Holliston, Mary Beth Tolf and husband David of Lunenburg, William A. Reilly of Lancaster, Suzanne Kelley and fiance Michael Dedo of Lancaster and his daughter in law Eileen O'Connell of Osterville; his devoted grandchildren: Shawn (Jess) Tolf, Elizabeth Mansfield, Timothy (Ness) Reilly, Tara (Garey) Shumacher, Carrie (Thomas) Millier, Christopher Reilly, Teresa (Michael) Malmberg, Paul (Amanda) Kelley, Kevin (Melissa) Reilly; his treasured great grandchildren: Brandon, Paul and Carter Kelley, Jonathan, Autumn and Connor Tolf, Byrnna, Thomas and Piper Millier, Taylor and Reilly Mansfield and Bodhi Reilly. He was predeceased by his siblings: Arthur M. Reilly, Alfred E. Reilly and Marion Sullivan. Visiting hours are Sept. 23rd from 5 to 7 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. Face coverings and social distancing are required and guests are asked not to linger in the funeral home. Due to the covid restrictions currently in place, his funeral Mass and interment will take place privately. Please visit www.boylebrothers.com to leave a condolence on his memorial page. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his name may be made to: The Carmelite Sisters, c/o St. Patrick's Manor, 863 Central Street, Framingham, MA. 01701.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.
