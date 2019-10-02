|
Frank A. Calandrella, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019 surrounded by family at Oakdale Skilled Nursing Center in West Boylston. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Janet D. (Collins) Calandrella, and their son, Christopher Calandrella. He is survived by his children, Linda Pressley of Washington State; Gregory Calandrella of Hudson; and Cynthia Cox & husband James of Berlin; three adoring granddaughters, Jessica, Bryana, and Casaundra Cox; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by two sisters, Lydia Mucci and Dorothy Calandrella. Frank was born in the Bronx, New York, to the late Nicholas & Filomena (Santucci) Calandrella. He graduated from Christopher Columbus HS, Class of 1946, and College of the Holy Cross, Class of 1950. Frank then enlisted to proudly serve our nation in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He returned home safely to join his family in business, working for Capezio Shoes in New York City. A spirited entrepreneur, Frank went on to successfully establish, own and operate the Andover Institute of Business in Worcester, where he served as President and long-time Business instructor. Having settled to raise their family in Sudbury, Frank and his wife Janet founded and managed the Callan Real Estate Company until ultimately retiring. They were fortunate to enjoy many years in Brewster, MA, West Campton, NH and winters in Beverly Hills, FL. Frank was a man of many hobbies, having notably achieved his pilot license, he flew extensively throughout New England and beyond. He was a talented artist; a gifted wordsmith and author who worked tirelessly to complete an official manuscript of his long-awaited novel, and an accomplished musician, who produced two original works played throughout local radio stations. Above all, Frank was a devoted family man, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Joseph the Good Provider Church, 52 West St., Berlin, under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019