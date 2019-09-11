|
Frank A. Magnotta of Framingham passed away on Sunday, August. 25, 2019 at the age of 95 after a short illness. He was the husband to Concetta M. (Annacome) Magnotta. Frank was born in Scranton, PA; the son of the late Alessio and Amelia (Gionloinella) Magnotta. He served during World War II in the United States Army, and was honorably discharged. Frank received his undergraduate degree from the University of Scranton, and went on to receive a Masters Degree from the Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey. He worked as a research chemist handling adhesives and plastics for the Dennison Manufacturing Company in Framingham before retirement. Frank cherished the time he spent with his family. Survivors beside his wife include his son John Magnotta of Fall River. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River. To leave an online condolence, go to www.hathaway funerals.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019