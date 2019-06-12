|
Frank J. Bean, Jr., 87, of Sudbury, Ma passed away June 9, 2019. Born in Wolfeboro, NH he was the loving husband of 67 years to Lorraine Rizzatti. They just celebrated their anniversary on June 7, 2019. Cherished father of Deborah Walley (Bradley) of Medway, and Richard Bean (Sheila) of Marlborough; Beloved grandfather of Brittney Walley of Medway; Treasured brother of Beverly Heuer, of Melbourne, FL, Marilyn Tilton of Manchester, NH, Eddie Bean of Wolfeboro, NH and Melvin Bean of Wolfeboro NH. Predeceased by his parents, Frank J. Bean, Sr. and Mary (Bourque), along with siblings Madilyn Wheeler, Robert Bean and Dorothy Bean. Outside of his career as an engineer in the optical field, Frank was a man of many talents. He enjoyed photography and doing home improvement projects, utilizing skills he learned from his father in plumbing, electrical, and woodworking. He also worked part-time for H&R Block and for himself doing tax preparation after retiring from engineering, using much of his earnings to purchase equipment for his projects. A funeral service will be held Friday, June 14, at 10:00 am at the Duckett-J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road, Route 20, Sudbury. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, 22 Boylston St, Shrewsbury. The family suggests memorial donations to the , www.donations.diabetes.org or P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, or to the , www.act.alz.org. For online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 12, 2019