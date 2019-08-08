|
|
Mr. Frank J. Smith, of Saxonville, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Mary Ann Morse Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Natick. He was 87. Frank was born on July 14, 1932 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania a son of the late Thomas and Theresa (Bauer) Smith. A graduate of Northeast Catholic High School he later attended Temple University. Frank served in the Naval Reserves. He was married to his beloved wife Mary M. (Green) formerly of Jamaica Plain, for 59 years and they have made Framingham their home since 1962. Frank spent 31 years with Sears Roebuck, retiring in 1997. Frank loved the outdoors, gardening, skiing, running the Falmouth road race, and all things water. He was a proud member of the Longfellow Club in Wayland, up until December and a faithful communicant of Saint Georges Church. In addition to his wife Mary he leaves his children, Gail A. Smith of Walpole and Michael F. Smith and his wife Joanne of Concord, MA; and a devoted Papa to his granddaughters, Mikaela, Rori, Leah and Nora Smith; his forever loyal grand dog Maggie; brother -in -law John Green of Framingham and sister -in -law Karen Smith of New Hampshire as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Mary Smith and Thomas Smith. His family is grateful to the caring staff of Mary Ann Morse Nursing Center for their loving care of Frank. Family & friends will honor and remember Frank's life by gathering for calling hours in McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln Street, FRAMINGHAM , on Friday, August 9th from 4-7 pm. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday in Saint George's Church, 74 School Street, Saxonville at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Edgell Grove Cemetery. Memorials in his name may be made to , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02472. Frank's online tribute, guest register and directions available at www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019