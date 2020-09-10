1/1
Frank R. Reitter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Monday, September 7, 2020, Frank R. Reitter, loving father, grandfather, uncle and friend passed away at the age of 94 at hom in Framingham, MA. Frank was born in Allentown, PA in 1926. At age 17 he joied the Navy as a Pharmacists mate on LST 291 where he participated in the D-Day invasion of Normandy at Omaha Beach. Over the next year, his ship made over 40 trips across the English Channel bringing troops and supplies to the battle while treating wounded soldiers and bringing POW's across on the return trip. He then served in the Philippines until the end of the war. He was a 1950 graduate of Lafayette College in Easton, PA and proudly cheered the Lafayette Leopards on to victory in the 150th rivalry football game against Lehigh University at Yankee Stadium in 2014. He was an avid sports fan and loved to watch Monday Night Football with his family and fans who became friends at the Horseshoe Pub. He began his career as a chemist at Fels-Naptha and worked for Colgate-Palmolive, Lipton and Avon. He worked for Polaroid from 1969 until his retirement in 1992. He, along with his wife Bernice, owned Bernices House of Plates, which specialized in fine collectibles. He also served as a poll worker and Election Warden for the Town of Framingham. He enjoyed traveling the world from Europe to Hawaii to Alaska and especially enjoyed his annual trip to the Jersey Shore. He was always ready to head out to enjoy a good meal at a restaurant. He loved a good game of blackjack and cribbage as well as crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Frank was a Fourth Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus and volunteered at the St. Bridgets Food Pantry for many years. He was Treasurer of the Massachusetts Chapter of the US LST Association and was instrumental in having a plaque placed at the Quincy Shipyard commemorating the LSTs built there. Frank leaves behind his son, Rev. Frank J. Reitter of Ketchikan, AK, daughter, Mary S. Reitter, son, Stephen E. Reitter, grandson, Stephen Michael Reitter, all of Framingham, MA and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his loving wife, M. Bernice (Craffey) Reitter and daughter, Karen A. Reitter, his parents, Frank and Anna (Holler) Reitter, and brother, Otto. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5 -8 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street, (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham. His funeral Mass will be celebrated privately, however all are encouraged to spiritually be with Franks family by viewing his "live-streamed" funeral Mass celebrated on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10AM. This may be viewed by logging on to: https://youtu.be/ 2as7xl2NIjQ. Due to Covid restrictions, in lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation to the USS LST Ship Memorial, Inc., 610 NW Riverside Drive, Evansville, IN 47708 (LSTMemorial.org ) or Honor Flight New England, P.O. Box 16287, Hooksett, NH, 03106. (HonorFlight NewEngland.org). To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home, Inc. - Framingham
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
live-streamed
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Norton Funeral Home, Inc. - Framingham
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norton Funeral Home, Inc. - Framingham

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
He was never Mr. Reitter. He was Frank.
Joe Woodward
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved