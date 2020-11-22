1/
Frank W. Generazio Jr.
1929 - 2020
Frank W. Generazio Jr., 91 died peacefully at home in Tequesta, FL on November 13, 2020 with his wife at his side. Frank was born and educated in Newton, MA. Franks family was well known and respected in the Framingham, MA business community. The family owned New England Sand and Gravel Company. Frank also delved into real estate including ownership of the Sheraton Hotel in Milford, MA. During his vast ventures in business he fell in love with Thoroughbred Horse Racing and has been heavily involved for the past fifty years. For nine years he served as President of NEHBPA (New Englands Horsemens Benevolent and Protective Associate, Inc.), V.P. of the National HBPA for five years and Board Member of NJHBPA for five years. He was a breeder, trainer, and owner represented by Graded Stakes winners Concorde Bound, Concordes Tune, Shannies Boss, Precious Passion, Discreet Marq, Pure Sensation and Disco Partner. Frank was an avid golfer for over 70 years, previously a member at Framingham Country Club and Woodland Golf Club and presently a member of Oyster Harbors Club in Osterville, MA and Jupiter Hills in Florida. Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Patricia (Haley) Generazio. His children, Debra Byrne (Richard), Michael (Vickie), sisters Rita Galvin, Susan Generazio, brothers Richard and Thomas. Granddaughters Kristen McIntyre (Scott), Jill Heggs (Jason), Kara Welch (Jeff), Christina Bartlett (Mark), Claire Scharff (Jay) and thirteen great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents Emily (Salvatore) Generazio and Frank Generazio Sr., first wife Claire (Cunningham) Generazio, children Donna Hanna, Gina Generazio, Peter Generazio, Frank Generazio III and grandson Sean Hanna and devoted companion dog Nikki. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in memory of Frank W. Generazio Jr. to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, Brookline, MA 02455 or The Massachusetts General Hospital, MGH Development Office, Attn: Carrie Powers, 125 Nashua Street, Boston,MA 02114 (https://giving.mass general.org).
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
250 Center Street
Jupiter, FL 33458
561-744-2030
November 19, 2020
Gil and I were so saddened to hear of Frank’s passing. We remember those days at Suffolk Downs and Rockingham Park where we first met you. He sure loved the horse business and will be missed by many. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Gil and Marilyn Campbell
Marilyn Campbell
Friend
November 18, 2020
Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Mrs.Generazio and family. Mr Generazio was such a kind gentleman. He will be deeply missed.
Beth and Dennis Saul
Friend
November 18, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Frank's family.
Sincerely - Clayton & Sherrie Paltrineri
Clayton Paltrineri
Friend
November 17, 2020
May your hearts be filled with memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Louann Generazio
Friend
