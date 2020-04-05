MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
Franklin"Fritz" Freeman, 90, of Ashland, MA passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 after a brief illness. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Fritz had a storybook childhood growing up in Marshfield Hills in a different era. He graduated from Governors Academy in Newbury and played a season for the Lynn Red Sox in the minors as a fine, lefty pitcher. In July of 1951, Fritz married Ann Page of Scituate and settled down in Newtown, Connecticut to start a family. Fritz had a gift with words and an enthusiastic,outgoing personality as a lifetime industrial salesman for the Codman Company of Rockland. Fritz and Ann had four children - Sara Fontaine, Gail Elias, Betsy Bennett, and Woody Freeman and seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Fritz touched many people and his spirit and faith were deep and strong. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.mataresefuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020
