Fred C. Dikmak
Fred C. Dikmak, 91, of Hopkinton formerly of Ashland, and Billerica passed away Thursday, October 8th, 2020 after a period of declining health. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Albert and Mary (Bezreh) Dikmak. He is survived by his beloved son Dennis Dikmak and his wife Donna of New Hampshire, and his niece Marie Dobachesky and husband Richard of Medway. He is also survived by his brother George Dikmak of Sudbury, his sister Elizabeth Tamer of Milton, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Charles Dikmak of Canton, the late Laurice Hedinger of Framingham, and the late Margaret Rowe of Framingham. Fred proudly served his country during the Korean War in the 40th Infantry Division. He owned/operated restaurants in both Chelmsford, MA and Hampton Beach, NH for several years. Due to his hard work and diligence, he was able to enjoy a long retirement and spent many years in the presence of family, playing poker with friends, and getting exercise by walking the mall. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Charity, www.ihelpveterans.org/ Online condolences can be left at mataresefuneral.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Guest Book sponsored by Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.

