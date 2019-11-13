|
Frederick A. Lamburn Sr., died peacefully Friday November 18, 2019 at Sterling Village. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Eleanor (Lizotte) Lamburn who died in 2010. He was born in Chelmsford, the son of the late Arthur and Josephine (Item) Lamburn and most of his adult life in Marlborough. Fred was the general manager of West End Chevrolet in Waltham, retiring in 2002. After retirement he had many hobbies including fishing, gardening and traveling to his beloved house in Phillips cove on the Maine Coast, where he and his wife Eleanor enjoyed walking on the beach and entertaining family and friends. He is survived by a son Frederick A. Lamburn Jr. and his wife Mary of Hudson, four grandchildren; Matthew Lamburn and his wife Jill of Holden, Seth Lamburn and his wife Catherine of Northborough, Robert Lamburn Jr. and his wife Alena of Santa Clara CA, Kristin Ogar and her husband John of Hudson, nine great grandchildren; Stephanie, Marissa and Brianna Ogar, Mika, Malia, Cam, Chloe, William and Joseph Lamburn, two great great grandchildren Gianna and Isabella and a sister in law Pearl Unis. He was predeceased by a son Robert Lamburn who died in 1999. His funeral will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortandrowefuneral home.com), 95 West Main St. Marlborough. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting hours at the funeral home will be held on Thursday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. The family would like to thank Sterling Village, where he was part of the family for seven years, for their outstanding care and love. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave. 16th floor, New York NY 10001.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 13, 2019