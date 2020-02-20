|
|
Frederick J. Shoff, 79, of Holliston, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born in Leechburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Hennrietta (Bagotat) and Irvin Shoff. He was the husband of 58 years to Sandra R. (Paul) Shoff of Holliston. An Army Veteran, Frederick took pleasure in fishing and gardening. Upon his retirement, Frederick worked part time at Pinecrest Golf Course in Holliston. Besides his wife, he is survived by two children, Joseph Shoff of Holliston, and Ellen Shoff of East Hampton. He also leaves behind his sister, Dorothy Neilson and her husband, Walter of Indiana; his sister-in-law, Carole Nirenberg and her husband, Jerry of Florida; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is predeceased by his sister, Carole Chelko, and his brother-in-law, Barry Paul. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24th from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com. A funeral home service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Lake Grove Cemetery, Highland St., Holliston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135 or thehome.org or to a charity of ones choice.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020