Frederick Louis Thomas Lovely, 86 (also known as Tom Lovely) resident of Hopkinton, MA, died June 25, 2020 with his loving wife, Barbara Lovely (Thornton) by his side. Frederick was born in Boston, June 17,1934. He was the son of late, Frederick Louis Lovely and Mae Catherine (Clancy) Lovely. He received education in the Boston Public Schools. Enlisted Massachusetts National Guard May 1951 and retired February 1973 as a Captain. He lived in Allston, Newton, Ashland, Needham, Walpole, and Hopkinton. Tom owned and operated gas stations in Newton Center and Hopkinton. Tom enjoyed reading, computer games, playing bridge, traveling in the U.S. and Europe, Boston Symphony Orchestra (attended for over 50 years) and collecting classical CDs. His first wife, Jane (Corcoran) Lovely married October 1958 and died in November 1979. Tom and Jane are survived by five children, Thomas Lovely and his wife Felecia of Ashland MA, Mark Lovely and his wife Elise of Milford MA, Kathleen Lovely of Sandwich NH, Kenneth Lovely and his husband Marc Willis of Ashland MA, Christine Reardon (Lovely) and her husband John of Ashland MA, fourteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Tom married Barbara Lovely (Thornton) June 6, 1998. He is also survived by two step-children, Thomas Thornton and his wife Elaine of Long Beach CA, and Kara Thornton and her husband Jeffery May of Dalton MA, and three step-grandchildren. Interment held at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA



