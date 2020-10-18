Frederick R. L. "Ray" Thomas,74, of Ashland, died peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Born in England to Myrtle (Lloyd) and Sgt. Frederick R.L. Thomas, Sr., who met in the UK. A true woodsman and all around handyman, he enjoyed fishing, wood carving and bourbon. Ray spent his early years working for the State Park Service, priding himself on knowing every tree species in New England. And when it came time to retire from the Town of Natick after 40 years, he wanted to be surrounded by nature. So in 2000 Ray designed and built his dream home in the woods of New Hampshire, aptly named Ravens Rest. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years Marilyn A. (Baldelli) Thomas, his talented and handsome son Erick A. Thomas and wife Karina L. Bowie; his brother, Alexander R. Nightingale and his wife Maria Del Corro; his cousin Graham Tolfree, and his wife Tina and their family Jade, Jason, Billy and Sean. An immense thank you to our good friend Gary Laundry. Also a heartfelt thank you to our neighbors on Meadowbrook Lane and Sawyer Point and all the health care workers at Oak Knoll, Natick Walpole VNA, Harborside Hospice and Leonard Morse Cancer Center. Due to Covid 19, all services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Ray's memory to Harborside Hospice, 241 Winter Street, Haverhill, MA 01830 or American Cancer Society
, donate3.cancer.org
. Arrangements are under the care of Morris Funeral Home, Southborough. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit. www.morris Southboroughfuneral.com
.